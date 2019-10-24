European stocks seen mixed amid corporate earnings season and Brexit limbo

European stocks were expected to open mixed Thursday morning as traders remain in limbo over an expected delay to the U.K.'s departure from the European Union, while corporate earnings season gathers pace.

The FTSE 100 was seen around 6 points lower at 7,255, the DAX was set to climb around 33 points to 12,831 and the CAC 40 was expected to edge around 10 points higher to 5,663, according to IG data.

Brexit now hinges on a decision from EU leaders on whether to grant the U.K. a further extension after Prime Minister Boris Johnson paused the ratification process for his Withdrawal Agreement Bill. Johnson has signaled intent to call a U.K. general election before Christmas if the October 31 deadline is extended into next year.

Asia Pacific stocks were mixed Thursday after data showed that South Korea's economy continued to slow.

The European Central Bank (ECB) will convene for its latest policy meeting on Thursday, marking a swan song for outgoing ECB President Mario Draghi. Markets are not expecting substantial movements on policy, with just six weeks having passed since the ECB unveiled a massive stimulus package.

Corporate earnings remain in focus, with German chemical maker BASF on Thursday reporting a fall in third-quarter net profit and sales, while British lender the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is also due to report before the bell.