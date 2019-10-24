Goldman downgrades Twitter, slashes price target all the way to $34 from $52

Jack Dorsey, chief executive officer of Twitter Inc. and Square Inc., speaks during an Empowering Entrepreneurs events at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Goldman Sachs downgraded Twitter on the back of the social media company's dismal earnings performance on Thursday.

The firm downgraded the stock to neutral from buy and slashed its price target to $34 from $52. Goldman also lowered its 2019, 2020 and 2021 earnings estimates to "reflect the company's advertising issues."

"Although we continue to see signiﬁcant and growing value in the platform evidenced by broad-based, accelerating DAU growth, the lack of visibility into the remediation of the advertising platform, uncertainty around Twitter's ability to drive broader advertiser demand, and the risk of further multiple compression drive us to lower our rating to Neutral," said Goldman's Heath Terry in a note to clients.

Shares of Jack Dorsey led Twitter plunged as much as 20% on Thursday as product issues and lower-than-expected advertising "headwinds" weighed on third-quarter results. Advertising revenue only grew 11%, compared to 29% in the second quarter and product bugs negatively impacted ad pricing.

Twitter reported earnings of 17 cents per share on revenue of $823.7 million, while Wall Street was forecasting earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $874.0 million, according to Refinitiv.

Goldman now estimates 2019 year end earnings of $1.87 from $1.98 and revenue of $3.459 billion from $3.612 billion.

—with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom.