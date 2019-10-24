Houston Astros fire assistant general manager Brandon Taubman after outrage over taunting female reporters

The team also directly apologized to Sports Illustrated and its reporter Stephanie Apstein, who broke the news about Taubman's taunts of the reporters about pitcher Roberto Osuna.

Taubman's "conduct does not reflect the values of our organization and we believe this is the most appropriate course of action," the Astros said.

"We were wrong," the Astros said in a statement, referring to their initial claim that Taubman's "inappropriate comments were not directed toward any reporter."

The Houston Astros fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman on Thursday after initially denying a news article that Taubman taunted female reporters in the baseball team's clubhouse about the signing of a pitcher accused of domestic violence.

The reversal by the Astros came, the team said, after a two-day investigation by officials from Major League Baseball, who questioned members of the media.

Taubman repeatedly yelled "Thank God we got Osuna, I'm so f------ glad we got Osuna" in the direction of three female reporters on Saturday night after the Astros defeated the Yankees to win the American League pennant and secure a berth in the World Series, according to Sports Illustrated's article Monday.

One of the reporters subjected to Taubman's taunts was wearing a purple domestic-violence awareness bracelet.

Osuna, while playing with the Toronto Blue Jays, was arrested for alleged domestic violence in May 2018 against the mother of his young child. He later was signed by the Astros.

Although his criminal case later was dropped after the alleged victim went to Mexico and refused to testify against him, Osuna was suspended for 75 games by Major League Baseball.

The Astros originally had called Sports Illustrated's article "misleading and completely irresponsible," claiming that Taubman had spoken only after "being asked questions about a difficult outing."

"Our executive was supporting the player during the difficult time," the Astros said at the time. "His comments had everything to do with the game situation that just occurred and nothing else — they were also not directed toward any specific reporters."

The Astro's denials were soon disputed by other reporters who had witnessed Taubman's outburst.

The Astros currently are down 0-2 in the World Series against the Washington Nationals. The next game is Friday in Washington.

