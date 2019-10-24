Mario Draghi is leaving the ECB: Here are the key moments of his 8-year reign

Mario Draghi, the Italian economist and former Goldman Sachs executive, will soon end his mandate at the head of the European Central Bank (ECB). Thursday marks his last press conference and rate decision at the euro zone's central bank and he will officially leave on October 31. CNBC takes a look at some of his key moments over his eight-year reign. November 2011

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 03: Mario Draghi, new President of the European Central Bank (ECB)

After only two months in office, Draghi announced a surprise rate cut of 25 basis points — thus reverting the policies of his predecessor. The announcement marked the first rate cut in two years. Draghi based the decision on a "mild recession by year end." July 2012

Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), July 26, 2012.

The euro zone economy had been deteriorating and bond markets were fretting about the stability of the entire region, with yields on government debt reaching historic highs. Draghi decided it was time to address those concerns and, in a speech in London, he famously said the "ECB is ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro. And believe me, it will be enough." Draghi's words rang loudly around the world's trading rooms, investors believed his commitment and yields fell sharply across the euro zone. June 2014

European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi, 05 June 2014

Inflation and economic growth in the euro zone were still struggling. So Draghi announced it was time to introduce negative rates — forcing European lenders to pay an interest on deposits with the central bank. The measure was an attempt to boost bank lending, thus helping economic growth. The ECB was the first major central bank to introduce negative interest rates.

January 2015

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, 22 January 2015.

Talking directly to markets, introducing negative rates and other measures were not enough to make a dramatic and real difference to economic growth in the euro area. Draghi decided it was time to introduce something that his U.S. counterparts had long done: quantitative easing — buying government bonds of euro area countries to keep yields lower and boost spending. April 2015

April 15, 2015

A protester managed to interrupt Draghi during a press conference. The activist jumped on his desk, shouted: "End ECB dictatorship!" and showered Draghi with what reporters described as a glitter bomb. She was then removed from the room by security guards and Draghi carried on to cover the bank's monetary policy meeting. December 2018

Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), December 13, 2018.

The euro zone seemed to be experiencing higher and more sustained economic growth. So, Draghi announced that the ECB would be stopping its quantitative easing program.

September 2019

Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank, September 12, 2019