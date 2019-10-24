NBA All-Star Game returning to Utah in 2023

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz drives into Yogi Ferrell #3 of the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 14, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

PHILADELPHIA – The NBA All-Star Game is returning to Salt Lake City, Utah in 2023, the league announced on Wednesday.

Jazz owner Gail Miller joined NBA commissioner Adam Silver at a press conference on Wednesday to discuss selecting the city to host the 72nd annual game to be played at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Silver called Salt Lake City "a world-class destination for large-scale events and sports competitions."

"I want to thank the Miller Family and the Utah Jazz organization for their commitment to hosting our All-Star festivities and to developing a program that will leave a lasting impact on the community," he said.

The last time Utah hosted the game at the Delta Center, Jazz legends and Basketball Hall of Famers, Karl Malone (28 points and 10 rebounds) and John Stockton (nine points and 15 assists) shared MVP honors as they led the Western Conference to a 135-132 win over the East.

Miller said that memory of that game remains "strong" but added, "We are excited to create new memories for this generation of NBA fans in a place that loves to celebrate basketball."

"The return of the NBA All-Star Game to Salt Lake City is a tremendous honor and an opportunity for us to welcome back the NBA family for one of basketball's biggest events," Miller said of the game, which will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Feb. 21, 1993 All-Star Game played in the city.

According to Larry H. Miller Group of Companies CEO Steve Starks, Vivint Smart Home Arena recently completed a renovation totaling $125 million, which "focused on enhancing the guest experience.

"With the close proximity of the Salt Palace Convention Center and Huntsman Center as facilities, NBA fans will enjoy a dynamic downtown atmosphere," Starks said.

The 2020 All-Star Game will be held in Chicago at the United Center in February, followed by Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indiana in 2021. And for the first time since 1997, the All-Star Game will return to Cleveland in 2022.