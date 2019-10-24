Rep. Katie Hill admits to having a relationship with a staffer after the announcement of an ethics probe

California Rep. Katie Hill confirmed that she had an inappropriate relationship with a campaign staffer following an announcement Wednesday of a probe by the House Committee on Ethics.

On Tuesday, Hill said she did not have a relationship with legislative director Graham Kelly, but she walked back that account the next day, saying in a letter to constituents that she got involved with Kelly "during the final tumultuous years of my abusive marriage," the Los Angeles Times reported.

"I know that even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen despite my better judgment," the letter read.

Her husband, Kenneth Heslep, filed for divorce in July.

RedState, a conservative website, published over the weekend a series of articles and photos reporting that the lawmaker and her husband had been involved in a relationship with a female campaign staffer whose name was not released. Among the content published by RedState was a nude photo of Hill.

"Intimate photos of me and another individual were published by Republican operatives on the internet without my consent," the lawmaker told The Hill, referring to the materials as a "smear campaign."

Hill, a freshman Democrat, won the race for Southern California's 25th Congressional District against two-term Rep. Steve Knight during the 2018 midterm elections. Her victory was among those that propelled Democrats to a House majority.

Committee rules say that members "may not engage in a sexual relationship with any employee of the House who works under the supervision of the Member, Delegate, or Resident Commissioner." The House voted to implement this rule last year, following the rise of the #MeToo movement and allegations of sexual misconduct among lawmakers.

"The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Katie Hill may have engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on her congressional staff, in violation of House Rule XXIII, clause 18(a)," the Committee said in a statement yesterday. "The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), has begun an investigation and will gather additional information regarding the allegations."