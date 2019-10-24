Three things to watch for in the markets on Friday including Amazon reaction, economic data

Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos Scott Olson | Getty Images

Here are the most important things to know about Friday before you hit the door.

1. Digesting Amazon

E-commerce giant Amazon reports third-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday. The results will feature sales from Prime Day, where sales surpassed both Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. The company is expected to show more signs of growth after it spent over $800 million investing in faster delivery over the past few quarters. Amazon's stock down more than 11% in the past three months, but remains one of the most loved stocks on Wall Street. All 48 analysts that cover the stock recommend buying it.

2. Healthy consumer?

We'll get a read on the health of the consumer on Friday with October's consumer sentiment data. Sentiment in the U.S. rose more than expected in September to 93.2, as consumers felt more confident about current and future economic conditions, according to data released by the University of Michigan. Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting another jump in sentiment to a reading of 96.

3. Verizon earnings and 5G