Twitter is set to report earnings before the bell — here's what the Street expects

Twitter is set to report earnings before the bell on Thursday.

Here's what Wall Street analysts expect from the social media giant:

Earnings per share: 20 cents, forecast by Refinitiv consensus estimates

Revenue: $874.0 million, forecast by Refinitiv consensus estimates

Last quarter, Twitter did away with reporting monthly active users and shifted to a new growth metric — monetizable daily active users — to measure the daily active users who are shown ads on the platform.

The company reported 139 million mDAUs for the second quarter of 2019 and 124 million mDAUs for the third quarter of 2018.

The 'monetizable' distinction is why, Twitter says, its mDAUs fall short of the total DAUs of social media rivals like Snap and Facebook, which boast 203 million and 1.59 billion daily active users, respectively.

Twitter has been battling to strike a balance between measurable growth and responsible monitoring of its platform.

Last week, Twitter offered another update to its abusive content policies, clarifying that tweets by world leaders would be subject to removable if the posts met the threshold of "enforceable offenses."

Twitter also suffered an embarrassing series of security lapses in the last quarter, during which hackers took over the accounts of CEO Jack Dorsey and Hollywood actress Chloe Moretz.

Twitter shares are up 35% so far in 2019, with a market cap just above $30 billion.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

