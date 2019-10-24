Treasury yields mixed as investors monitor economic data, auctions

U.S. government debt prices were mixed Thursday morning, as investors awaited a flurry of economic data reports and Treasury auctions.

At around 03:30 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.7625%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at around 2.2470%.

Market participants await fresh developments in the U.S.-China trade war on Thursday, after China's vice foreign minister said the world's two largest economies had achieved some progress in talks.

Washington and Beijing secured a limited trade deal last week, in an attempt to end a protracted dispute that has battered financial markets and hammered global growth.