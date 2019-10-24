Treasury yields mixed as investors monitor economic data, auctions

U.S. government debt prices were mixed Thursday morning, as investors awaited a flurry of economic data reports and Treasury auctions.
At around 03:30 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.7625%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at around 2.2470%.
Market participants await fresh developments in the U.S.-China trade war on Thursday, after China's vice foreign minister said the world's two largest economies had achieved some progress in talks.
Washington and Beijing secured a limited trade deal last week, in an attempt to end a protracted dispute that has battered financial markets and hammered global growth.
On the data front, durable goods for September and the latest weekly jobless claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) for October, services PMI for October, new home sales for September and the Kansas City Fed survey for October will all be released slightly later in the session.
The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $55 billion in 4-week bills, $40 billion in 8-week bills and $32 billion in 7-year notes.