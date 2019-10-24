Your investments may tilt Democrat or Republican, and that can cost you

Even if you're still deciding how you're going to vote next Election Day, you could already be taking political sides with your investments.

New research examines whether mutual fund managers put more money in companies that are led by executives who share their political ideologies or party affiliations.

And the answer to that question is yes, the researchers found.

That's according to Yaoyi Xi, assistant professor of finance at San Diego State University's Fowler College of Business, and M. Babajide Wintoki, professor of finance at the University of Kansas School of Business.

"There is a consistent pattern that fund managers are likely to invest more in firms with leadership that have ideology that's similar to theirs," Xi said.

More from Personal Finance:

Politics is hindering the effectiveness of financial education

Joe Biden used this strategy to trim his tax bill. You can, too

Here's what Congress may do to fix Social Security this fall

Retail investors, consequently, may not always be fully aware of what they're buying.

The research looked at the managers of 1,298 actively managed mutual funds, as well as executives of 16,655 companies.

They then compared how those individuals donated to political campaigns from 1990 through 2016, based on data from the Center for Responsive Politics. That data was used to determine the fund managers' and executives' political leanings based on their net donations.

In comparing the data, the researchers found that fund managers who leaned Republican were more highly allocated toward companies that veered the same way — about 8% higher in the average share of total net assets — compared with Democratic-leaning fund managers.

Meanwhile, Republican-leaning fund managers invested 3% less of their total net assets in Democrat-oriented companies compared with Democratic-leaning fund managers.