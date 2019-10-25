Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Uber, Dick's, Tesla & more

Guggenheim said Uber has an underappreciated pricing leverage, among other factors.

"1) We look for a more benign competitive scenario to evolve globally with significant cross ownership yielding the potential for consolidation and competitive discipline; 2) We model to 2023 EBITDA with no price increases, but even modest increases could pull that to as early as 2021 and that might get easier to envision if competitive discipline extends beyond the U.S.; 3) Rising prices in the U.S. should fuel a strong 2H for UBER, potentially highlighting the leverage in the model and bringing more aggressive EBITDA scenarios into focus. Challenges remain for sure, but we see UBER at a potential turning point."