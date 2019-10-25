Barclays earnings hit by £1.4 billion credit insurance claim but investment banking profits rise

Barclays reported a net loss for the third quarter on Friday after being hit by $1.4 billion worth of credit insurance claims. However, the lender's investment banking unit saw profits rise.

The British lender posted £292 million ($369.45 million) in net loss attributable to shareholders for the three-month period ending Sept 30. Data from Reuters' Eikon predicted a loss of a £19.2 million for the quarter. Barclays had posted a £1 billion net profit in the same period last year.

"Third quarter for the markets business was overall reasonable. Many of the markets still have very little volatility such as certain parts of the foreign exchange market, Barclays' Chief Executive Jes Staley told CNBC's Squawk Box Friday.

"Overall on a dollar basis the U.S. investment banks' markets businesses were up roughly 6% as were we, so again we stayed in line with the U.S. banks. We did particularly well in the fixed income and the credit space, so it was a good quarter all things considered for us but we do look forward to a little more volatility in the markets down the road."

Here are some key highlights for the quarter: