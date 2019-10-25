Boeing promises to fix 737 Max failures found in Lion Air crash report

Indonesian rescue workers help remove a section of a Lion Air Boeing 737 from the sea four days after it crashed while trying to land at Bali's international airport near Denpasar on April 17, 2013.

Boeing has responded to the public release of Indonesia's final report on the crash of a Lion Air 737 Max jet in October last year that killed all 189 people on board.

The report, released earlier Friday by Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee, concluded that Boeing needed to design better cockpit systems and that stronger oversight was needed by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other agencies.

Five months after the Lion Air crash, another 737 Max jet crashed just 6 minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport in Ethiopia. This time 157 people perished.

Much focus for both crashes has been the Boeing-designed anti-stall system known as MCAS (Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System), which repeatedly pushed the plane's nose down, fighting the actions of pilots.

In its response to the report from Indonesian regulators, Boeing said it was redesigning the Angle of Attack (AoA) sensors which inform the anti-stall system so that they would now turn the system on, only if both sensors agree.

Boeing added the MCAS would now only activate once to "erroneous" AoA data and would "always be subject to a maximum limit than can be overridden with the control column."

The U.S. plane-maker said the changes would prevent the flight conditions that caused the Lion Air crash from ever happening again.

Boeing is also updating crew manuals and pilot training.