Treasury yields tick higher as investors await economic data

At around 04:00 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.7661%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.2615%.

The moves come after weak economic data in the previous session, fueling expectations of another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

New orders for U.S.-made capital goods fell more than expected last month, data published Thursday showed. It appeared to indicate that business investment remains soft, as the world struggles with a global manufacturing slowdown and the U.S.-China trade war.

The U.S. central bank has already cut interest rates twice this year and market participants expect another move lower later this month.

At present, market expectations for a quarter-point rate cut on Wednesday are at 93.5%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

On Friday, consumer sentiment for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

There are no major Treasury bond auctions scheduled on Friday.