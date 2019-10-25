EU may delay its decision on a Brexit extension after Boris Johnson pushes for an election

The current limbo for Brexit is likely to last over the weekend with EU leaders expected to delay a decision on giving the U.K. a deadline extension and U.K Prime Minister Boris Johnson trying to force Westminster into a new election cycle.

On Friday morning, EU ambassadors discussed what sort of delay should be granted to the U.K. for its current Brexit deadline of October 31. This comes after the U.K. Parliament requested more time to pass the necessary laws ahead of the departure.

EU leaders, however, might wait until next week before making a final decision. France, which has taken the toughest position on Brexit deadlines compared to the other EU countries, does not want the U.K.'s departure to interfere with the EU's upcoming political cycle.

The European Commission — the executive arm of the EU — will see a new team installed in the coming months. Granting a Brexit delay beyond this start date would mean these new officials would have to deal with the U.K.'s departure and potentially be forced to include a representative from the U.K. too. Some believe the next Commission should be focused on other policy areas rather than Brexit.

Amélie de Montchalin, the French minister for European affairs, told RTL radio on Wednesday that France is not seeking to give the U.K. an ultimatum. "The question is knowing why we should give more time. Giving more time alone is not a solution," she said.

Earlier this week, she made the point that the EU renegotiated the controversial Irish backstop, a major sticking point in discussions, with U.K. leader Johnson and it was now up the Britain to say yes or no to the revised agreement.

Nonetheless, the other 26 European countries seem to be on the same page: hoping to grant the U.K. the exact three-month delay that it requested. One EU official, who did not want to be named due to the sensitive nature of the discussions, told CNBC that "France wants to engineer a quicker exit."