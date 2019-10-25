China tech stocks are 'screaming buys,' Invesco's Kristina Hooper says

Hooper, who oversees $1.2 trillion in assets, is particularly bullish on the BATS, China's version of the FANG names. They are Baidu , Alibaba , Tencent Holdings and Sina .

"This could be a scenario where China is actually able to stimulate its economy enough to ride out this war," the firm's chief global market strategist told CNBC's " Trading Nation " on Thursday. "We're looking at the potential for more fiscal stimulus, more monetary policy stimulus and so that could put China tech higher than where it is today."

But Invesco's Kristina Hooper believes now is the time to buy them — especially since she believes China has the most to gain from trade negotiations and may even emerge from the war as a winner.

"Certainly, China tech in general looks good, but I think those large tech names are best positioned," she said. "Valuations are so low. We look at it from a price-to-sales ratio standpoint. Just screaming buys in China."

Despite her preference for China tech stocks, Hooper also likes U.S. Big Tech. She believes the current economic cycle bodes well for the group.

"We're in a slowing growth environment where oftentimes investors favor secular growth, and that would take us to a lot of the tech names," she said.

However, Hooper emphasizes her bullish domestic call on tech isn't without near-term risks.

"U.S. tech is a long-term play. It may not perform well in the next couple of weeks," she said. "But I suspect in this coming quarter we will see solid performance from U.S. tech largely because we expect an accommodative Fed environment."

Overall, Hooper expects the major U.S. indexes will have a volatile ending to the year due to trade policy uncertainty, ultimately ending flat from current levels.

"I suspect we're going to be stuck in a trading range. But this is a far better environment than we saw last year at this time," Hooper said. "The Fed has been neutralized. It's actually a positive for stocks, and really the big issue is going to be news flow around the U.S.-China trade war."

Disclaimer