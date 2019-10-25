US futures point to a mixed open after Amazon earnings disappoint

U.S. stock index futures were trading mixed on Friday morning.

At around 3:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 29 points and indicated a slightly higher open. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq both edged slightly lower.

Wall Street ended Thursday on a slightly positive note on the back of earnings reports from Microsoft and Tesla. But after the bell, Amazon disappointed investors with its third-quarter results with CEO Jeff Bezos reportedly losing $6.9 billion in one evening. Shares were down nearly 7% in premarket trading.

The market focus Friday remains on the corporate sector. A-B InBev, Barclays and Verizon are among some of the major companies set to report earnings before the opening bell. Autoliv and Philips will be reporting their latest quarterly figures after market close.

Meanwhile U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said that Washington does not seek a confrontation with China, as both countries continue to work toward a trade deal.

On the data front, there will be consumer sentiment figures out at 10:00 a.m. ET.

In Europe, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pushing for a general election on December 12, further increasing uncertainty around Brexit.