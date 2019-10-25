George Soros says Elizabeth Warren 'is the most qualified to be president'

Billionaire philanthropist George Soros believes that Elizabeth Warren is the top Democrat in the field vying to take on President Donald Trump in 2020, he told The New York Times in an interview published on Friday.

"She has emerged as the clear-cut person to beat," he said, according to the paper. "I don't take a public stance, but I do believe that she is the most qualified to be president."

Soros, a former currency trader and the target of a vast slate of right wing conspiracy theories, does not consider his position to be an endorsement. He said he will not endorse any candidate.

"I don't express my views generally because I have to live with whoever the electorate chooses," he said.

Financiers are divided on Warren, who has proposed a bevy of new taxes and criticized corporate greed.

But Soros has previously expressed views in line with the progressive Massachusetts senator, and has long called for the government to increase his taxes.

In June, Soros was among the wealthy individuals who signed onto a letter in support of Warren's wealth tax proposal. That letter, billed as "nonpartisan," also noted that it should not be construed as an endorsement.

Warren has shot up in the polls recently and is now in second place in national surveys, behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

In the interview with the Times, Soros also criticized Trump, and in particular his foreign policy.

"Trump is still doing a tremendous amount of damage," he said. He added that Trump's decision to pull U.S. troops from Syria earlier this month "has been devastating for America's influence in the world."

Representatives for the Warren campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Soros's nonprofit foundation did not respond to an email seeking comment.