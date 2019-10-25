Hong Kong property prices unlikely to see major drop despite slowdown, experts say

Amid the biggest political crisis Hong Kong has seen in over two decades, the world's most expensive housing market is "not looking good," Joseph Tsang, chairman of Hong Kong business at JLL told CNBC.

"Housing is always one of our major issues. It creates a lot of anxiety in society. Young people are finding it frustrating for buying their own house and to be successful," said Tsang, chairman of Hong Kong business at the commercial real estate services firm.

Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997, has been mired in months of unrest.

Mass protests over a now-nixed extradition bill started in June, and has since evolved into a broader anti-government movement that has often led to violent clashes. Many economists and businessmen point out that among the issues fueling the protests, one major underlying problem could be the difficulty of owning a home.

Hong Kong has been repeatedly ranked as the most expensive place to own a home. The Asian financial hub has an average living space of about 13 square meters per person in 2018 — or an area smaller than the size of two standard bathtubs laid out side by side.

In a bid to restore confidence, Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam introduced a series of housing policies last week to address some housing concerns.

"Every Hong Kong citizen and his family will no longer have to be troubled by or pre-occupied with the housing problem," Lam said during her annual policy speech on Wednesday. Instead, she said, "they will be able to have their own home in Hong Kong — a city in which we all have a share."