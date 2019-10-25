Sears is reportedly exploring potential asset sales, including its DieHard brand

Sears' current owner is exploring potential assets to sell off, including its DieHard brand, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Transform Holdco, the retailer's parent, has hired investment bankers to advise on the potential asset sales, people familiar with the situation told the Journal.

Sears did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Sears was bought by its former CEO, Eddie Lampert, through an affiliate of his hedge fund ESL Investments earlier this year. But the company seems to be facing some of the same problems that led it to file for bankruptcy more than a year ago.

It is still struggling to find its footing and losing customers to rivals such as Walmart, Target and Amazon. It has focused on smaller store formats and unveiled a new logo in an effort to bring new life back into the business. But the stores are struggling to keep goods stocked, according to multiple media reports.

And it continues to shutter stores.