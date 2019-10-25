Ubisoft stock plummets over 20% on game delays and slashed guidance

The Ubisoft display at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles, California.

Shares of Ubisoft plunged more than 20% on Friday, while trading was briefly suspended, after the French game publisher issued a profit warning and delayed the release of some of its triple-A titles.

Ubisoft on Thursday announced that it was revising downward its fiscal year profit targets for 2019-20, with the gaming giant now expecting operating profits of between 20 million euros ($22.2 million) and 50 million euros, sharply down from a previous target of 480 million euros.

It also slashed revenue guidance, saying it now expects net bookings of roughly 1,450 million euros for the year, compared with a previous forecast of 2,185 million euros.

The company has pushed the release date of three blockbuster games, "Watch Dogs Legion," "Rainbow Six Quarantine" and "Gods & Monsters" back to the fiscal year 2020-21, saying they require more development time.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot also highlighted a "disappointing" critical reception and sales for its recently released game "Ghost Recon Breakpoint" in the trading update, adding: "We will continue to support the game and listen to the community in order to deliver the necessary improvements."

Ubisoft's stock price fell as much as 23% in morning trade, hitting its lowest level since April 2017.