United Airlines in early talks with Apple to revamp San Francisco airport terminal

United Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport on April 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California.

United Airlines is planning to team with Apple to revamp the carrier's terminal at San Francisco International Airport, United's chief digital officer said Friday.

Apple employees have visited the airline's baggage hold, customer service facilities and other areas in recent months, and the partnership could "transform the way the airport experience is going to look," United's Linda Jojo told reporters at a company event in Chicago.

She added that the talks are in early stages and declined to provide details.

Apple is United's top customer. Earlier this year, a photo of a United banner showing Apple spent $150 million a year on United flights made the rounds on social media. The banner said Apple bought about 50 business-class seats a day from San Francisco to Shanghai. United offers the most service to China of any U.S. airline.

"They fly us a lot," Jojo said. "We're going to deepen that partnership."

United has also purchased about 100,000 Apple devices for its staff. Apple declined to comment.