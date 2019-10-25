Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

The Dow gained 152.53 points, or 0.6%, to close at 26,958.06. The S&P 500 gained 0.4% to end the day at 3022.55. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7% to 8243.12. Friday came within a whisker of a banner session as the S&P 500 flirted with a record. The S&P 500 is just 0.2% from an intraday record last seen in July.
Investors cheered strong earnings and positive news on trade. Intel shares jumped on better-than-forecast results. The chipmaker also hiked its fourth-quarter guidance. Other companies reporting better-than-expected earnings included Visa and Alaska Air. Meanwhile, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said China and the U.S. were close to finalizing a phase one deal.
Intel jumped more than 8% on Friday. Amazon, however, fell 1% after posting disappointing quarterly earnings. Amazon did, however, close well off its low.
Investors will brace for the busiest week of the earnings season, with companies such as Apple and Alphabet reporting. Wall Street will also get set for a key Federal Reserve meeting later in the week as well as jobs data for October. Read more here.