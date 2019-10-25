Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 152 points

The Dow gained 152.53 points, or 0.6%, to close at 26,958.06. The S&P 500 gained 0.4% to end the day at 3022.55. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7% to 8243.12. Friday came within a whisker of a banner session as the S&P 500 flirted with a record. The S&P 500 is just 0.2% from an intraday record last seen in July.

Earnings, trade optimism

Investors cheered strong earnings and positive news on trade. Intel shares jumped on better-than-forecast results. The chipmaker also hiked its fourth-quarter guidance. Other companies reporting better-than-expected earnings included Visa and Alaska Air. Meanwhile, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said China and the U.S. were close to finalizing a phase one deal.

Intel jumps, Amazon falls

Intel jumped more than 8% on Friday. Amazon, however, fell 1% after posting disappointing quarterly earnings. Amazon did, however, close well off its low.

What happens next?