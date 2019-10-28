Alphabet could take out its all-time highs after earnings, says top technical analyst

The biggest earnings week in tech is upon us, with names like Alphabet, Apple and Facebook gearing up to report quarterly numbers.

It has been a year to remember for the sector, with the XLK Technology ETF that tracks the space up nearly 35%. That's almost double the gains of the broader markets, and when Alphabet reports Monday afternoon, those gains could get even bigger. according to one top technical analyst.

"This is one of the few big, big, super-cap names left, and I would say this is going to be one of the good ones, rather than one of the poor ones," Cornerstone Macro's Carter Worth said Friday on CNBC's "Options Action."

Worth sees a bullish pattern developing over the last 12 months in Alphabet.