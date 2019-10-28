Apple announces AirPods Pro with noise cancellation for $249

Apple just announced the AirPods Pro, a new set of more expensive premium AirPods that add features like noise cancellation and sweat resistance.

The AirPods Pro address one issue some people had with regular AirPods: the fit. The AirPods Pro will ship with three different sizes of silicone ear tips that users can swap out so that they get the right fit. Apple says the buds also help create a seal for noise cancellation.

A transparency mode will highlight outside noise so that people can still hear things around them, like cars in a city or train announcements in a subway station. This is a feature other companies have introduced and which Apple-owned Beats offers on its newest Beats Pro headphones.

Like earlier AirPods, the AirPods Pro will easily pair with an iPhone or iPad right when you open the case, thanks to the W1 chip. Users can also speak "Hey Siri" to bring up Apple's voice assistant.

The AirPods have up to 5 hours of battery life but recharge inside an included carrying case that provides over 18 hours of battery life. Apple said the AirPods Pro battery life is 4.5 hours while listening to music with noise cancellation on.

The AirPods Pro are available to order from the Apple Store app now and will be in-stores beginning on Oct. 30 for $249.