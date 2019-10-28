Popeyes' chicken sandwich to return in November

The chicken in Popeye's sandwich crunches audibly when you bite in, with all those nooks and crannies on the surface shattering into a thousand delicious pieces.

Popeyes' chicken sandwich will return to stores Nov. 3.

In August, the Restaurant Brands International chain sold out of its new chicken sandwich in a little more than two weeks. The supply was supposed to last until the end of September.

The sandwich was designed to help Popeyes compete with Chick-fil-A, the market leader in fast-food chicken. It will return on a Sunday — the day of the week that all Chick-fil-A locations are famously closed.

Popeyes' plan worked a little too well the first time. Thanks to a Twitter spat with Chick-fil-A that went viral, Popeyes sold as many as 1,000 sandwiches per day, according to estimates from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Customers who wanted to compare the new sandwich to Chick-fil-A's classic chicken sandwich reported long lines inside restaurants and at the drive-thru.