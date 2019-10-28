UK lawmakers call for action on banks, Big Tech to avoid IT failures

A street in London, the United Kingdom, with Royal Exchange, Bank of England and new modern skyscrapers.

British regulators should impose higher levies on banks if they need more resources to stop big IT glitches and should consider regulating cloud service providers such as Google, U.K. lawmakers said in a review on Monday.

The review was launched after a major IT meltdown last year at TSB, part of Spain's Sabadell, which left thousands of customers locked out of their online accounts. The issue led to the resignation of TSB's CEO Paul Pester.

Many market infrastructure services and technology that banks use are outsourced and the review said firms cannot use third party failures as an excuse when incidents occur, drawing attention to suppliers of cloud computing.

"The consequences of a major operational incident at a large cloud service provider, such as Microsoft, Google or Amazon, could be significant," the review said. There is a considerable case to regulate cloud service providers.

With bank branches and cash machines disappearing, more than 70% of adults rely on digital services, leaving them vulnerable to IT glitches such as those also seen at Barclays and Visa last year, parliament's Treasury Select Committee (TSC) said in its review.

Lawmakers said they accept that completely uninterrupted access to banking services is not achievable, but that prolonged or regular IT failures are unacceptable.

The Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England must take action, said Steve Baker, the lawmaker that led the review.

"They should increase the financial sector levies if greater resources are required, ensure individuals and firms are held to account for their role in IT failures, and ensure that firms resolve customer complaints and award compensation quickly," Baker said.