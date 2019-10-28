Walgreens cuts jobs at its US headquarters as drugstore chain slashes costs

Walgreens Boots Alliance has laid off an undisclosed number of employees at its corporate headquarters as the drugstore chain cuts costs, the company said Monday.

The company notified employees late last week, Walgreens spokesman Jim Cohn said in an email, declining to say how many people lost their jobs. The layoffs come as Walgreens plans to cut more than $1.8 billion in expenses by fiscal year 2022, up from the previously planned $1.5 billion. The Chicago Tribune first reported the layoffs.

The company made "select reductions" in its U.S. headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois, last week, CFO James Kehoe told analysts on a conference call discussing its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings Monday.