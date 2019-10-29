Boeing CEO declines to say whether he'll resign: 'My focus is on the job at hand'

Boeing's beleaguered CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, declined to say Tuesday whether he'll resign following two fatal crashes of the company's bestselling 737 Max jets that have thrown the company into crisis over the last year.

"These two accidents occurred on my watch," he said. "I have a keen sense of responsibility to see that through."

Muilenburg told reporters ahead of a Senate hearing Tuesday that he is focused on the safety of the company's aircraft. He also offered condolences to the family members of 346 victims who lost their lives in the crashes.

"My focus is on the job at hand," he said.

When asked whether there have been discussions with the board about if he should step down Muilenburg said, "Those aren't discussions I'm involved in or is that my focus."

Boeing's board stripped Muilenburg of his chairman role on Oct. 11. The head of the commercial airplane unit, which makes the 737 Max, was ousted last week.