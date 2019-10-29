Cramer's lightning round: Don't expect anything great from GE's quarter

Grand Canyon Education: "I'm just not a fan of these business-education stocks."

CVS Health: Buy. "I see this stock going to $80 by year-end."

Blackberry: "We're going to stay away from that one."

3D Systems: "You're sitting on the dock of losses and I'm going to tell you to sell."

CyrusOne: "I am a believer in Cyrusone."

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: "I like the company very much."

Progyny: "I do not know Progyny ... and I've got to do some work."

Keysight Technologies: "That stock is on fire."

General Electric: "GE's tomorrow morning's business. We will know in 12 hours how GE is. ... I expect absolutely nothing great from this quarter because it's an entirely a redo, reset year. We have to give [CEO] Larry Culp at least 6 more months, and so expect nothing great."

Proofpoint: "I still consider Proofpoint to be a winner."