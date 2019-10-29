Ford recalls 300,000 North American vehicles over safety concerns

The first production Ford Transit commercial van waits on the assembly line to be unveiled at the Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant April 30, 2014, in Claycomo, Missouri.

Ford announced Tuesday that it's recalling approximately 300,000 North American vehicles over safety concerns.

The company says a problem with the vehicles' driveshaft could result in vibration while driving, loss of motive power or damage to surrounding components like brake and fuel lines.

The recall affects 293,558 vehicles in the United States and territories, 22,960 in Canada and 2,744 in Mexico. The vehicles were manufactured between January 2014 and June 2017.

Ford says it has not received any reports of accident or injuries resulting from the issue.

In February the company announced three recalls that affected over 1.5 million vehicles in total.