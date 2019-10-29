The wrong kind of stocks are leading the stock market to records

This stock market rally to records is starting to look shaky.

The S&P 500 touched a record on Tuesday ahead of an expected rate cut from the Federal Reserve, but looking under the hood, investors are increasingly flocking to one of the safest pockets of the market — defensives.

Health care stood out as the best-performing sector on Tuesday, lifted by Pfizer, Merck and HCA's earnings beats. Consumer staples and real estate stocks also outperformed. However, growth and more cyclical names — tech, communication services and consumer discretionary — have started to show signs of weakness.

"The S&P 500 is back at all time highs but with even greater defensive leadership it may warrant investor caution with respect to a growth reacceleration," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's U.S. chief equity strategist, said in a note to clients on Monday.

The recent rotation into value from momentum has given beaten-down stocks a chance to shine, but it also serves as a warning sign as stocks with superior growth leading the market's bull run have begun to slow down. Some of the most adored FAANG names — Amazon and Google parent Alphabet — both disappointed on their quarterly earnings.