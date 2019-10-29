Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has a clear lead in UK election polls

With a new U.K. election cycle about to begin, some voter polls and British bookmakers are already suggesting that the ruling Conservative Party will win a clear majority in Parliament.

A vote on whether to hold an election on or around December 12 has not yet taken place in Westminster on Tuesday. But a significant barrier to the motion being approved was removed when the opposition Labour party said it would back an early poll amid continuing uncertainty over Brexit.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement Tuesday morning that he was satisfied that conditions had been met to go to the polls before Christmas.

"I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a no-deal Brexit being off the table," Corbyn told his senior colleagues.

Polls show that a snap vote might not end well for the party, however, and there appeared to be rumblings of discontent among some Labour lawmakers on Tuesday, ahead of the vote.