Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes his keynote speech during Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 30, 2019.

It's been a rocky couple of weeks for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and now Wall Street analysts expect him to deliver. There's no shortage of storylines for the social media giant when it reports its third quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

Analysts will be looking for commentary on revenue growth, daily users, regulatory threats, and updates on Facebook's cryptocurrency Libra.

Just last week, Zuckerberg testified in Washington D.C. trying to ease Congressional leaders fears over the company's plan for the cryptocurrency.

Facebook shares are up over 6% this month.

Here's what every major analyst expects from Facebook earnings: