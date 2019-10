Apple now has $205.9 billion cash on hand, according to the company's fiscal fourth-quarter 2019 earnings report released on Wednesday.

That's 2.2% less than last quarter, when it reported a cash pile of $210.6. Apple continues to host one of the largest cash piles of any U.S. company.

The company is spending heavily to expand its offering of original content on the Apple TV+ streaming service and paying dividends to shareholders.