New streaming services will produce billions of dollars in losses, media mogul Barry Diller says

Companies that are launching new streaming services are probably losing billions of dollars on them, media mogul Barry Diller told CNBC on Wednesday.

"When the bills start getting paid and these public companies have to announce the losses that they're taking ... these losses by definition have to be in the billions," the IAC chairman said in an interview on "Squawk Box." "There is no way around it."

Diller, who helped create Fox Broadcasting Company and its motion-picture arm, appeared on CNBC a day after AT&T's WarnerMedia announced details of its HBO Max service, and two days before Apple's streaming service goes live. The Disney+ subscription offering will debut in about two weeks.

The fresh entrants, including Comcast's NBCUniversal, are seeking to rival established players such as Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, which is controlled by Disney.

HBO said on Tuesday that it will spend $4 billion over the next three years building HBO Max. It expects annual incremental revenue, from subscriptions, content and ads, to hit $5 billion by 2025, which is the year it should start to positively impact earnings.

While Diller said Disney is best positioned to compete with Netflix and Amazon, the new challengers all have a difficult road ahead, he said.