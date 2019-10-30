Skip Navigation
Boeing CEO grilled over salary, accountability in second day of congressional questioning

Elly Cosgrove@EllyCosgrove
Key Points
  • Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., questioned in a heated exchange whether Muilenburg was taking responsibility for the fallout from the crashes.
  • Cohen asked if Muilenburg or anyone else at the company would be taking a pay cut because of 737 Max issues. Muilenburg said the board would make those decisions.
  • Boeing replaced the head of its commercial airplane unit Kevin McAllister earlier this month. He is the senior-most executive to leave in the wake of the catastrophes.
Boeing CEO questioned on 737 Max fallout and accountability
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg was grilled over his salary on Wednesday, the second day of congressional hearings after two fatal crashes involving 737 Max jets.

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., questioned in a heated exchange whether Muilenburg was taking responsibility for the fallout from the crashes, which killed 346 people in total. Cohen asked if anyone at the company had taken a pay cut amid the grounding of the 737 Max.

"You're saying you're not giving up any compensation at all," Cohen asked Muilenburg. "You're continuing to work and make $30 million a year after this horrific two accidents that caused all these people's relatives to go, to disappear, to die."

Muilenburg's annual compensation, though well into the multi-millions, is not quite at $30 million. He earned total compensation of just under $23.4 million for 2018, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. 

When asked directly if Muilenburg would take a cut in pay, he said the company's board makes those decisions.

"You're not accountable then," Cohen said. "You're saying the board's accountable."

Boeing replaced the head of its commercial airplane unit Kevin McAllister earlier this month. He is the senior-most executive to leave in the wake of the catastrophes.

Muilenburg said during the congressional questioning that he has not offered to resign after 737 Max crashes.

Wednesday's hearing was before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Muilenburg appeared before the Senate Commerce Committee.

Correction: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect figure for Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg's 2018 salary. 