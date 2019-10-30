Facebook reaches agreement with UK regulator over Cambridge Analytica data scandal

Signage is displayed outside Facebook Inc. headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.

Facebook reached an agreement with the U.K. data regulator on Wednesday over an investigation into the company's misuses of personal data in political campaigns.

As part of the agreement, Facebook agreed to pay a fine of £500,000 ($643,000) and made no admission of liability.

The U.K. Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) issued the fine in October 2018, accusing Facebook of "serious breaches" of data protection law related to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. The U.K. said Facebook enabled third-party developers to harvest the data of 87 million people worldwide without their knowledge, including 1 million users in the U.K.

Facebook appealed the fine in November 2018. In the agreement announced Wednesday, both Facebook and the ICO agreed to withdraw their appeals.