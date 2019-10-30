GE to lose $1.4 billion this year from Boeing 737 Max grounding but expects jet's return

General Electric continues to burn cash at its aviation business, as the grounding of Boeing's top-selling 737 Max caused GE to delay production of engines for the aircraft.

This year, GE has logged significant working capital losses from headwinds to its business, with Chief Financial Officer Jamie Miller telling shareholders on Wednesday "a big chunk of that is the 737 Max." GE manufactures the LEAP engines used for the 737 Max, which has been grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes in the past year.

"We still expect this year to be impacted to the tune of about negative $1.4 billion," Miller said of delays in aircraft engine production during the company's third-quarter earnings call.

Still, GE's key aviation business logged an 8% increase in revenue during the third quarter from the same period last year, climbing to $8.1 billion from $7.5 billion. That's in part because the company sold 455 LEAP engines during the quarter, 50% more than a year earlier.

"As we think about 2020, I think we're going to try to follow Boeing's lead here," CEO Larry Culp said. "When we talk about the full-year cash headwinds this year due to Max that obviously assumes that we don't see a return to service this year."

GE's current forecast is "a conservative financial planning assumption," Culp added.