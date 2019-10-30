Here's what every major Wall Street economist thinks the Federal Reserve will do today

Most major Wall Street economists expect the Federal Reserve to cut its key interest rate by a quarter point at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, but they differ on what the central bank will signal about its future policy.

If the Fed does cut, it will be the third time this year following rate cuts in September and July.

Economists, strategists, and Fed watchers alike will also be parsing the Fed's statement and Chairman Jerome Powell's subsequent press conference for comments on what the Fed may do going forward.

Here's what Wall Street economists expect from the Federal Reserve meeting: