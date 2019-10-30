Los Angeles Lakers, Delta extend partnership; now offering ticket exchange service

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves to the basket against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second half at Staples Center, March 6, 2019.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Delta Air Lines extended their partnership on Wednesday, allowing Atlanta based company to remain the "exclusive airline partner" of the team.

To celebrate the deal, Delta and the Lakers agreed to launch "Showtime Seat Exchange," a charitable trading service which will allow season ticket holders to receive an airline ticket in exchange for tickets to one of the four available Lakers home game.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Delta on the launch of 'Showtime Seat Exchange'," Tim Harris, the Lakers President of Business Operations, said in a statement. "For almost a decade, Delta has worked together with the team to create unique and innovative programs that give back, and this initiative is yet another example of their continued commitment to Lakers fans and the community."

Fans can gift tickets to one of the following Lakers home games: the Nov.15 contest against the Sacramento Kings, the Dec. 22 outing against the Denver Nuggets, the Jan. 31 (Portland Trail Blazers), or the March 15 (Nuggets). Once the exchange program reaches 50 tickets, the service will close.

For their donation, ticketholders will receive domestic, roundtrip Delta vouchers "to be used within one year from the date of issue." Local charities that will receive the game tickets include After-School All-Stars, Bob Hope USO, Junior Achievement of Southern California, and KIPP LA public schools.

"The launch of 'Showtime Seat Exchange' allows our organizations to make a strong, aligned impact, connecting our community and customers through this unique program," Scott Santoro, Delta's Vice President of Los Angeles and West Sales, said in the statement.

The exchange service for the Nov. 15 game is now open at Lakers.com/showtimeseatexchange. The service will close on Nov. 5 or when 50 tickets are donated. Tickets for this game will be given to the After-School All-Stars organization.