London's Gatwick Airport tries out new boarding system to end crowding at the gates

London, Feb 2019: EasyJet aircraft on the hardpan having luggage loaded via a conveyor belt at Gatwick Airport London.

London's Gatwick Airport said it is experimenting with new methods of plane boarding in a bid to quicken the procedure and prevent passengers from scrambling forward at the gate.

The two-month trial is testing different boarding sequences at one gate to find the most efficient and most relaxing way for passengers to get to their seat and stow luggage.

In one reported example, 158 passengers were boarded within 14 minutes. In its statement, Gatwick said it hopes to consistently reduce boarding times by up to 10%, compared with conventional methods.

Large digital screens have been installed to display to individual passengers who is next to board. One proposal has planes filled from the back in a sequence that calls window seats first, middle seats next and aisle seats last.

The experiment is being conducted in alliance with the U.K. budget carrier easyJet at Gate 101 in the airport's North Terminal.