Stocks slip despite solid economic data as Fed rate decision looms

Stocks slipped on Wednesday as market participants waited for the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates following the release of key economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 30 points lower, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite pulled back 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

The Fed is largely expected to cut announce a 25 basis-point rate cut at 2 p.m. ET. That would be the central bank's third rate cut of 2019. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will also hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

But investors will look for clues about the Fed's moves after this meeting. Market expectations for another interest rate cut in December are at 23%, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, compared with almost 70% earlier this month.

"While we continue to think a recession will be avoided, the latest business surveys are consistent with a further slowdown in growth to only around 1% annualised in the fourth quarter, which should be enough to prompt a final 25bp cut from the Fed at the December FOMC meeting," Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note.

The Fed's announcement will follow the release of better-than-expected economic data.

The Commerce Department said U.S. GDP grew by 1.9% in the third quarter, topping expected growth of 1.6%. The better-than-expected print was driven by continued consumer spending along with government expenditures.