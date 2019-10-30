Stocks slip despite solid economic data as Fed rate decision looms

Stocks slipped on Wednesday as market participants waited for the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates following the release of key economic data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 30 points lower, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite pulled back 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.
The Fed is largely expected to cut announce a 25 basis-point rate cut at 2 p.m. ET. That would be the central bank's third rate cut of 2019. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will also hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m.
But investors will look for clues about the Fed's moves after this meeting. Market expectations for another interest rate cut in December are at 23%, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, compared with almost 70% earlier this month.
"While we continue to think a recession will be avoided, the latest business surveys are consistent with a further slowdown in growth to only around 1% annualised in the fourth quarter, which should be enough to prompt a final 25bp cut from the Fed at the December FOMC meeting," Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note.
The Fed's announcement will follow the release of better-than-expected economic data.
The Commerce Department said U.S. GDP grew by 1.9% in the third quarter, topping expected growth of 1.6%. The better-than-expected print was driven by continued consumer spending along with government expenditures.
"Strength came from where we expected it, the consumer and weakness came from where we expected it, investment and trade," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.
U.S. private payrolls increased by 125,000 in October, according to ADP and Moody's Analytics. That topped a Dow Jones estimate of 100,000. However, September payrolls were trimmed down by 42,000 to 93,000.
The corporate earnings season also continued Wednesday with General Electric posting results that topped analyst expectations. GE also raised its forecast for 2019 cash flow, sending its stock up 10.5%.
CME Group and ADP also reported better-than-expected earnings. Apple, Facebook, Starbucks and Lyft are among the companies set to release their results after the bell.
So far, the corporate earnings season has been better than feared. Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported, 74% have posted better-than-expected earnings, according to FactSet data.
Wednesday's moves came after the S&P 500 touched an all-time high in the previous session. However, the broad index failed to close higher on Tuesday amid mixed quarterly results and trade news.
Reuters reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed U.S. administration official as saying an interim trade agreement between the U.S. and China might not be completed in time for signing in Chile next month. The news outlet also said Wednesday the Trump administration's demand that Beijing commit to buying more U.S. agricultural products has become a major sticking point in negotiations.
Washington and Beijing secured a limited trade deal earlier this month, in an attempt to end a protracted dispute that has battered financial markets and hammered global growth.
—CNBC's Sam Meredith contributed to this report.