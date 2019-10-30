Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, Facebook, Lyft and more

The Lyft logo is shown on the screen at the Nasdaq offices in Times Square on March 29, 2019 in New York.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Lyft shares climbed during extended trading following the company's raised full-year revenue guidance and posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The ride-hailing company posted a loss of $1.57 per share, better than the $1.66 loss per share analysts anticipated. Revenue came in at $956 million, above the $915 million expected, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Lyft's active riders and revenue per rider also topped expectations.

Shares of Etsy tumbled more than 9% despite the company's third-quarter revenue beat. The company posted revenue of $197.9 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected revenue of $193.5 million. Gross merchandise sales also topped expectations at $1.20 billion, compared to the $1.13 billion forecast. Etsy matched earnings expectations at 12 cents per share.

The e-commerce platform also raised its full-year revenue and gross merchandise sales guidance. The company forecasts 2019 revenue between $809 million and $815 million, above the $806 million Wall Street expected.

Apple shares rose more than 1% after the company reported a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The tech giant reported earnings of $3.03 per share on revenue of $64.04 billion, topping the $2.84 earnings per share and $62.99 billion analysts expected, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

iPhone revenue and services revenue were also better-than-expected, coming in at $33.36 billion and $12.51 billion, respectively. Analysts expected $32.42 billion in iPhone revenue and $12.15 billion in services revenue, according to Refinitiv.

Shares of AK Steel plunged 8% after the bell, following the company's lowered guidance and third-quarter earnings miss. The company lowered its guidance due to lower steel prices and a lower number of steel shipments after the GM strike.

For its third quarter, the company reported earnings of 1 cent per share on revenue of $1.30 billion, falling short of the EPS of 4 cents and revenue of $1.65 billion analysts expected, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Shares of Twitter slipped as much as 4% after the company announced that it will not allow political ads on its website, shortly after Facebook came under fire for refusing to do so. "Paying to increase the reach of political speech has significant ramifications that today's democratic infrastructure may not be prepared to handle," CEO and Co-Founder Jack Dorsey said in a .

Starbucks shares climbed 3% after the bell after the company topped revenue estimates for its fourth quarter. The coffee giant reported revenue of $6.75 billion, exceeding the $6.68 billion expected, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Starbucks' same-store sales increased by 5%, also up from the 3.9% Wall Street expected.The company matched earnings forecasts at 70 cents per share.

Shares of Facebook climbed more than 4% after the bell following the social media behemoth's third-quarter earnings beat on the top and bottom line. Facebook posted earnings of $2.12 per share on revenue of $17.65 billion, while analysts expected earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $17.37 billion, according to Refinitiv.

The company also reported better-than-expected daily active users and average revenue per user, at 1.62 billion and $7.26, respectively. Wall Street expected 1.61 billion daily active users and average revenue of $7.09 per user. Facebook matched monthly active users estimates at 2.45 billion.