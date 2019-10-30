There are just two reasons why you should reposition your portfolio now

As the S&P 500 reached new records this week, you might be tempted to ask: How high can the market go?

You might even be thinking of paring back your equity exposure in anticipation that the 10-year bull market might finally be coming to an end. However financial experts warn: not so fast.

That doesn't mean there are not plenty of risks. A message from investment bank UBS to investors right now is caution, the firm said in research published this week.

The cautionary stance comes from a lack of clarity in terms of what catalysts, if any, could drive the markets higher, according to Michael Crook, head of Americas investment strategy at UBS Global Wealth Management.

It's also a recognition that performance has been good so far this year. The S&P 500 hit a record 3,047.87 before closing down 0.1% at 3,036.89 on Tuesday. Year to date, the index is up by more than 21%.

"We're not suggesting investors should be dumping equity investments by any means," Crook said.

Financial advisor Paul Pagnato, CEO and founder of PagnatoKarp in Reston, Virginia, said investors are asking if they should take some risk off the table in light of the recent run up.

"We're advising them to stay the course," Pagnato said.