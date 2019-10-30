Your first trade for Wednesday, October 30

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of Comstock Resources.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Fitbit.

Dan Nathan was a seller of Apple.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Pfizer.

Disclosure

Trader disclosure: Pete is long calls ALLY, ANF, BABA, BBBY, BP, CCJ, CZR, ETFC, FB, FCX, FIT, GDX, MPC, MRTX, MU, NFLX, PBR, SIG, TPH, TPR, UNG, VALE, VST, XOP. Pete is long stock AAPL, C, CASY, CYRX, DIS, FB, FUL, GOOS, IBM, INTC, KMI, KO, LK, LULU, LUV, LVS, MDR, MMM, MPC, MRK, MSFT, MU, NFLX, PEP, PFE, QSR, RCL, TGT, UAL, UNH, UPS, UPWK, USB, WYNN, WFC, XOM. Pete owns GE puts. Brian Kelly is long GLD. Short Bitcoin and Ethereum. Dan is Long TLT Dec call spread. XLP Nov put spread. SMH Nov put spread. NKE Nov / Dec Call calendar. DIS Nov / Dec Call Calendar. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.