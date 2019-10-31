Cramer's lightning round: The oil stocks are 'just a bummer'

Xilinx: "Xilinx has got too much China."
Occidental Petroleum: "No, we're not going to buy more oils. ... The oils are just a bummer."
Datadog: "Don't know Datadog. That's a trick, I want a treat."
Wave Life Sciences: "Well, this is perfect. Just on Halloween, I'm stumped on two right in a row."
OneSpan: "Onespan is good. You know, I'm an Okta fan ... I think it's got more long-term staying power. That's the one you want to be in."
Innovative Industrial Properties: "It's a REIT for cannabis, and I'm going to say nothing cannabis is working, including a REIT. So no way, no how."
Slack Technologies: "I think you'll be fine putting on a little Slack ... [but] you've got to be careful."
GW Pharmaceuticals: "I think GW Pharma is real good. ... Now it is, again, I keep pointing this out, is in marijuana ETFs and the shorts are pushing those down. ... but GW Pharma is a true pharmaceutical company and I think it's fine. Half position now, and see if the marijuana stocks have one more leg down."
Covanta: "I feel confident about it. I can be wrong, I can be wrong, but I felt when we had them on they told a real good story."
CME Group: "I think CME's terrific."
