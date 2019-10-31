Here's how each House member voted on the Trump impeachment inquiry

When the House approved the guidelines for its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Thursday, more than two dozen Democrats chose to move forward with the probe despite possible political peril.
The Democratic-held chamber approved a resolution setting up its impeachment probe strategy by a margin of 232-196. Two Democrats, Reps. Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, voted against the measure. No Republicans backed it, while one independent, Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, supported it.
More House Democrats announced support for an impeachment inquiry in the past two months as concerns grew that Trump abused his power to affect the 2020 election, but they had to make a political decision. Trump carried 31 districts in 2016 now represented by Democrats, according to election forecaster Sabato's Crystal Ball, and most of those lawmakers won their seats for the first time last year. In some cases, Trump won the Democratic-held districts overwhelmingly.