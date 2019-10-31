Here's how each House member voted on the Trump impeachment inquiry

Twenty-nine of those 31 Democrats voted Thursday for the resolution setting up the impeachment probe strategy. Of all House districts held by Democrats, Peterson's 7th District in Minnesota gave Trump the most support: The president carried the area by about 30 percentage points. Peterson first won election to the seat in 1990.

Trump won Van Drew's 2nd District in New Jersey by fewer than 5 percentage points. The Democrat is serving his first term in the House.

Others Democrats whose districts were more pro-Trump than Van Drew's, such as Reps. Anthony Brindisi of New York, Joe Cunningham of South Carolina, Kendra Horn of Oklahoma and Jared Golden of Maine, voted for the House resolution.

On the other side, Republicans held firm against the resolution despite political risks faced by a handful of members. Democrat Hillary Clinton won three districts in 2016 that Republicans hold.

All three of those GOP lawmakers, Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Will Hurd of Texas and John Katko of New York, voted against the measure. Both Hurd and Katko's seats are top targets for Democrats in the 2020 election.

Hurd will retire at the end of this term.

There is no guarantee impeachment will swing close races one way or the other. Support for the House's inquiry has climbed above 50% nationwide, according to a FiveThirtyEight average. But both impeaching Trump and removing him from office gets less support in public opinion surveys, particularly in some electoral swing states.