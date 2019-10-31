Mitt Romney pushes new plan to fix Social Security. Critics say it isn't a solution

Mitt Romney is interviewed at the Silicon Slopes Tech Conference on January 19, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. George Frey | Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is taking the lead on a new proposal aimed at fixing funding shortfalls for Social Security, Medicare and the nation's crumbling highways. What the plan may mean for the future of Social Security has some advocacy groups concerned. Romney, together with a group of senators from both sides of the aisle, introduced a bill this week to look at government trust funds that are expected to be depleted in the next 13 years. The affected trusts are the Social Security Old-Age and Survivors Insurance, Social Security Disability Insurance, Medicare Hospital Insurance and Highway funds. The proposal comes at a time when House Democrats are pushing their own legislation to extend the solvency of Social Security. If nothing changes, the program's trust funds are projected to run out in 2035. At that point, just 80% of promised benefits would be payable. "We must put in place a responsible process now to prevent dramatic cuts to programs like Social Security and Medicare or be forced to enact massive tax hikes down the road, both of which would be devastating to middle-class Americans," Romney said in a statement announcing the proposal. A call to Romney's office was not immediately returned.

However, Social Security advocacy groups who want to see benefits increased say they are skeptical. That stems in part because Romney called for raising the retirement age, a move that would cut benefits, in his 2012 presidential campaign. "We agree that it's important to address solvency," said Dan Adcock, director of government relations and policy at the National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Medicare. "We also think it's equally important to address benefit adequacy, because of the struggle that the middle class and working class have these days in saving for retirement."

How Romney's bill would work

The Romney-led proposal, called the Time to Rescue United States' Trusts, or TRUST, Act, would create congressional committees to evaluate how to bolster solvency or make other changes to improve the programs. It is supported by Sens. Doug Jones, D-Ala.; Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.; and Todd Young, R-Ind. Companion legislation has also been introduced in the House by Reps. Ed Case, D-Hawaii; Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc.; Ben McAdams, D-Utah; and William Timmons, R-S.C. More from Personal Finance:

Medicare would cover dental and vision if these bills pass Congress

Social Security benefits to get a 1.6% boost in 2020

Here's what Congress may do to fix Social Security this fall Once the TRUST Act is passed, Treasury would have 30 days to deliver a report to Congress on the status of the funds. Congressional leaders would form a rescue committee for each trust fund. Those committees would be tasked with coming up with legislation to repair those funds' solvency and identify other improvements the programs may need. At least two members of each party would be required to work on the legislation. The proposal also calls for any qualifying bills that emerge from the process would get expedited consideration in both the House and Senate.

Why some advocates are concerned

The proposal comes at a time when another legislative initiative, the Social Security 2100 Act, could potentially move to a mark-up by the House Ways and Means Committee and then to the House floor. That bill, which was proposed by Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., currently has 208 co-sponsors. All of those supporters are Democrats. The Social Security 2100 Act calls for increasing benefits, including a broad boost equal to 2% of the average benefit and a new minimum benefit that would be 25% above the poverty line. It would also raise the income thresholds before benefits are taxed to $50,000 for individuals and $100,000 for couples, up from $25,000 and $32,000, respectively. To pay for those changes, the bill also calls for applying payroll taxes to wages above $400,000. Only wages up to $132,900 are currently taxed. The bill would also gradually increase payroll taxes for all workers to 7.4% from 6.2% between 2020 and 2043.

WASHINGTON, DC - Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.) speaks during an event to introduce legislation called the Social Security 2100 Act. which would increase increase benefits and strengthen the fund, during a news conference on Capitol Hill January 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Mark Wilson | Getty Images News | Getty Images