Here's what every major analyst said about Apple's better-than-expected earnings report

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, laughs during a launch event unveiling new products at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on October 30, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Apple debuted a new MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and iPad Pro.

Wall Street analysts are starting to feel more bullish on Apple after the company released its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report on Wednesday after the bell.

Apple topped analyst expectations and reported earnings that beat on revenue and earnings per share. Apple reported earnings of $3.03 for the fourth quarter versus $2.84 expected, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The company issued an upbeat holiday forecast and said its Wearables and Services businesses continue to grow. iPhone sales also beat analyst estimates but are still down from the previous year.

Shares of the company were up 1.9% in afternoon trading Thursday.

Here's what major analysts said about Apple's earnings report: